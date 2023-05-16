Every dollar of investment in mobile communications sector leads to $3-4 in profits - Huawei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The mobile communications sector is the most attractive industry for investment, President of Huawei's Operator business Group in the Middle East and Central Asia An Jian said during the "GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023" event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, every $1 of investment in the mobile communications sector will lead to a profit of $3, and in developing countries - $4 or more.

"5G in three years has allowed us to achieve what was done through 4G in five years. Today, the number of users of this network is growing rapidly, as well as the number of corporate users," An Jian said.

According to him, 5G is used by more than one billion subscribers in China today.

"We can use 5G technologies in all areas, both in everyday life and in the industrial sector," he said.

Brought by the GSMA, the conference features keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and future of infrastructure, IoT, AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more.

The event convenes the experts and decision makers from Azerbaijan and the Eurasian region, including regulators, senior executives from the leading mobile operators and digital corporations.