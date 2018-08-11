Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for supply of technical carbon

11 August 2018 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek-Korean gas chemical company announces tender
Tenders 10:25
Uzbek-Korean Gas Chemical Company holds tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 10 August 09:41
Uzbekistan to build modern medical complex in Tajikistan
Economy news 9 August 16:10
American company planning to invest in oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 9 August 12:03
Uzbek national oil company may participate in managing Tashkent's new ice complex
Economy news 8 August 09:22
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of chemicals
Tenders 8 August 09:19
Latest
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 13:29
Competitions at National Gymnastics Arena always top class: spectator
Society 13:10
Turkmenistan, Israel stepping up business partnership
Economy news 13:07
Ranking of trade partners: Israel, Germany increase trade with Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:05
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan's Mangystau, Russia up by over 9%
Economy news 13:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 12:53
Tajik President ends official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 12:39
Emomali Rahmon: Relations between Azerbaijan, Tajikistan developing in all areas
Politics 12:38
Tajik President receives honorary doctorate from ADA University
Politics 12:34