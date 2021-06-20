Iran may suspend flights to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is asked to make an urgent decision to suspend flights to Russia and vice versa, due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic in Russia, Trend reports.

This was stated in a letter from the Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran Saeed Namaki to the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran.

The letter stated that this issue should be discussed and an urgent decision should be made at the public security meeting of the committee.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 3.09 million people have been infected, and 82,965 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.74 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.