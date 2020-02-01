Kazakhstan ready to provide assistance to China to battle coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakh government is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to China if necessary due to coronavirus outbreak, Kazakhstan’s President Kasym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press office.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to President Xi Jinping on the spread of coronavirus.

“Highly appreciating the decisions and actions of the Chinese leadership to localize and curb the dangerous virus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed the Chairman of the Public Republic of China on the decision of the Kazakh government to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to China if necessary,” the press office said.

In the letter, the Kazakh president also reported on measures taken by the Government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then 259 people have died, including a doctor who was treating the victims. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

