COVID-19 cases exceed 120,000 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added over 600 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 120,463, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Nationwide, 630 new COVID-19 cases have been registered, down 74 from the previous day. East Kazakhstan region has reported 236 fresh COVID-19 infections alone.

North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions have detected 54, 52, and 50 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, respectively.

48 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 45 – in Almaty city, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Akmola region, 28 in Almaty region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 5 in Shymkent city, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Mangistau region. Kyzylorda region hasn’t reported a single case of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.