Kazakhstan adds 1,003 daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 1,003 cases of the COVID-19 infection over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 196,115, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The biggest triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar, Akmola regions and Almaty city – 222, 118, and 114, respectively.

83 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, 81 in Kostanay region, 75 in Nur-Sultan city, 69 in North Kazakhstan region, 63 East Kazakhstan region, 47 in Almaty region, 46 in Karaganda region, 43 in Atyrau region, 11 in Zhambyl region, while Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions have each reported 7 daily COVID-19 cases, and Shymkent city and Aktobe region 5 each.