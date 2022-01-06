Heads of CSTO countries begin consultations in connection with appeal of President of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6

Trend:

Heads of members states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have begun consultations on the situation in Kazakhstan after the appeal of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reports Trend with reference to TASS.

"Just had a discussion with the President of Kazakhstan was Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Taking into account the statement of the President of Kazakhstan, which considers the assistance of the CSTO for the resolution of the current situation, we began immediate consultations with the heads of members states of the CSTO," the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

Armenia chairs the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2022.