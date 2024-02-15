Kazakhstan offers Qatari Al Faisal to construct landmark building in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended an invitation to Al Faisal Holding, one of Qatar's leading private companies, to construct a landmark building in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, which will become a symbol of friendly relations between the countries, Trend reports.

Tokayev said this during a meeting with the chairman of the board of directors of Al Faisal Holding, chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association, and coordinator of business cooperation with Kazakhstan Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani in Doha, Qatari capital.

Tokayev highlighted that establishing a mutually beneficial partnership with Al Faisal Holding could act as a gateway to broaden the footprint of Qatari business in Kazakhstan. He expressed the belief that this collaborative effort has the potential to open avenues for new and innovative investment projects.

The meeting addressed collaboration on matters related to the construction sector, tourism, hotel business, and the execution of joint projects in the education sector.

