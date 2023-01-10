Annual review of key events in Tajikistan's transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Trend News Agency presents an overview of the most important events in 2022 in the transport sector of Tajikistan.

In this year, Tajikistan continued taking steps to integrate modern technologies into the development of its transport system. For instance, in August of this year, the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim chaired a conference called "Accelerate digitalization to improve transit and simplify the business process." Representatives from 32 countries and 30 international organizations took part in the conference. The digitalization of the transport process has become one of the key topics for discussion.

Modernization of the segment and the introduction of modern technologies are required for Tajikistan's transport industry's development. There are currently several taxi services in Tajikistan that allow people to order a car via apps or by calling the operator, such as: Somon Taxi, Rakhsh, and Asia Express, but their interface, number of available cars, and delivery speed are still far behind their international competitors, such as the Uber platform.

Therefore, the benefits of integrating modern technologies into the development of transport systems are currently being actively studied by the government of Tajikistan. Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport is working on the coordination of the relevant digitalization project. The project will be available in the public domain immediately after its approval.

Ratification of agreement on cooperation in field of railway with Turkmenistan

Tajikistan’s House of Representatives has ratified an agreement with Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of railway transport in January 2022.

The agreement signed in Ashgabat on August 4, 2021, following the high level talks, regulates direct international rail traffic between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan and defines uniform legal norms in direct international rail traffic.

The railway communication between the two countries extends all the way to the International Port of Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea’s shores. Access to the Caspian Sea will aid Tajikistan’s efforts to establish transportation links with Europe in this field.

The agreement also contributes to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, an increase in trade between the two countries, the use of transit railways and the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi across the Caspian Sea to access the railways of European countries

Tajikistan signs protocol on transport cooperation with Belarus

A protocol on transport cooperation between the two countries was signed on the sidelines of the Tajikistan-Belarus joint commission on road transport, on November 29-30, 2022.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that bilateral cooperation in the field of international road transport between Tajikistan and Belarus has significant potential for further development.

Despite the new challenges, the volume of cargo transportation between the two countries has increased from January through November 2022 compared to 2020. Taking into account the increase in the volume of cargo transportation by road transport and the needs of carriers of both countries, the parties agreed to increase the exchange of transportation permits for 2023.

Furthermore, the parties agreed to create favorable conditions for the further development of international road transport between the two countries.

Tajikistan and Chinese company sign contract for road construction in Sughd region

Recently, the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan has informed that China Railway Wuju Group Corporation (CRWG) will build highways in the northern region of Tajikistan.

During the meeting on November 25, Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim and the authorized representative of China Railway Wuju Group Corporation (CRWG) Zhang Liang a contract for the construction of roads in the Sughd region.

Within the framework of the fourth phase of the "Program to Improve Regional Communications in Central Asia", construction work will be carried out on four sections of highways in the Sughd region with a total length of 51.2 km: "Kurush-Bekabad", "Degmai-Bobojon Gafurov", "Bobojon Gafurov-Khistevarz" and "Kanibadam-Kuchkak".

Ibrohim emphasized that more than 80 percent of the workers involved in the implementation of the project should be made up of local specialists.

In addition, under this project, 11 new bridges with a total length of 444.2 meters will be constructed.

ADB provides grant to enhance road sustainability in Southern Tajikistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved additional grant financing of $43.2 million to scale up the safety and reliability of the road network in southern Tajikistan in October 2022.

The additional grant will rehabilitate a 40-kilometer section of road from Okmazor to Bokhtar in the populous Khatlon region in southern Tajikistan. The design incorporates climate-resilient features to protect the road from potential extreme weather and renders it accessible year-round. It also includes safety features to improve road users’ safety and comfort.

Since Tajikistan joined the bank in 1998, ADB has provided comprehensive assistance to the country's sector.

ADB assisted Tajikistan in rehabilitating over 700 km of key road corridors in the country, piloting performance-based maintenance, developing a road asset management system, improving road safety, rehabilitating key border crossing points, and developing a national single window system.

Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to provide Tajikistan with grant for reconstruction of two roads

In November 2022, it was reported that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development will provide Tajikistan with a grant in the amount of $800,000 for the reconstruction of two roads in the Khatlon region.

The Majlisi Namayandagon Majlisi Oli (lower house of Parliament of Tajikistan) ratified on November 2 a grant agreement between Tajikistan and Kuwaiti Fund to finance the preparation of a feasibility study for the reconstruction of the Tugarak-Sarichashma-Shuroobod and Chashmasor-Langar highways in the Vose' and Shamsiddin Shokhin districts of Khatlon region.

According to the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim, the implementation of this project is of social and economic importance and contributes to an increase in vehicle traffic and expansion of opportunities for the transportation of goods and agricultural products to the markets of the region.