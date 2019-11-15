OSCE consulting Turkmenistan on human rights activities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 15

An OSCE-organized seminar aimed at improving collaboration on human rights promotion and protection in Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the organization.

Collaboration between Ombudsperson and other stakeholders was the focus of the OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan.

Twenty-six representatives from local ministries and bodies including the Ombudsperson’s Office, the Ministry of the Interior, Mejlis (parliament), the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Justice, the Bar Association, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, attended the seminar.

Experts from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) shared the experiences of national human rights institutions (NHRIs) from around the world, offering a comparative perspective on their work, especially in reaching out to different stakeholders. The seminar also drew on international standards pertaining to NHRIs and best practices from the OSCE region.

Yazdursun Gurbannazarova, the Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan, attended the opening of the event. She highlighted her office’s cooperation with the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat and the latter’s continued support for their activities.

A representative of the Ombudsperson’s Office made a presentation on the law, mandate and resources of the Ombudsperson, as well as its cooperation with other national institutions and international organizations.

"Human rights institutions along with the governments of the participating States are our key partners and allies while we strive to uphold international human rights standards at the national level across the OSCE region. In order to address modern challenges and satisfy citizens’ hopes, expectations and aspirations, national human rights institutions must develop accordingly," Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat Natalya Drozd said.

On the second day of the event, ODIHR experts divided participants into working groups in order to foster the exchange of views between the Ombudsperson’s Office and other institutions and enhance channels for cooperation. Group discussions allowed participants to reflect on ways to protect and promote human rights more effectively in Turkmenistan.

