Turkmenistan creates national platform of UN Sustainable Development Goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The process of creating a national platform for the collection and publication of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) data in Turkmenistan, implemented within the joint project of the country’s Ministry of Finance and Economy and the UN Development Program "Platform for implementation of SDGs", has been completed, Trend reports.

The platform is based on the list of SDG indicators adopted by Turkmenistan and contains detailed information, including sliders describing the country's achievements, metadata, charts, and graphs on the SDG indicators.

The creation and implementation of a national platform for statistical reporting on the SDGs will contribute to the establishment of a system for monitoring data and evaluating results for planning and tracking progress in achieving the SDGs in the country, as well as fulfilling international obligations to prepare national reports on the achievement of the SDGs.

In July 2019, Turkmenistan presented the Voluntary National Review on the implementation of the SDGs at the UN high-level political forum.