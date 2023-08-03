Turkmenistan's enterprise manufacturing large volume of bakery products

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 3. The enterprise of the Kerki district of the Lebap region of Turkmenistan manufactured 3,095 tons of bread and bakery products, Trend reports.

According to official data, during the specified period, the enterprise manufactured products worth over 5.7 million Turkmen manats ($1.6 million).

The company exceeded its plan for the manufacturing of bread and bakery products and also significantly increased its industrial capacity.

Furthermore, at the moment, there are five workshops of the enterprise on the territory of the district.

Turkmenistan invests heavily in the formation of modern industrial infrastructure, which contributes both to the comprehensive development of the regions and to the economic prosperity of the country as a whole.