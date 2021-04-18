Uzbekistan to receive Sputnik V vaccine by late April

Uzbekistan will receive the first batch of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and another 1 million doses of the Uzbek-Chinese vaccine by the end of the month, Prime Minister of republic Abdulla Aripov said Sunday at an expanded meeting of the Special Republican Commission to Combat Coronavirus, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, it was proposed to increase vaccination coverage of citizens aged 65 and older and to gradually begin vaccination of teachers, pre-school teachers, and citizens with chronic diseases (18-65 years old), the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan reported.

The volume of the first supply of Sputnik V to Uzbekistan will make 300 thousand doses. As part of the approved schedule, the republic will receive the next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine in May.

Earlier, it was reported that quarantine restrictions have been strengthened in Uzbekistan since April 18. The South African strain of COVID-19 has also been detected in the country.

In mid-February, Uzbekistan certified and approved for mass use the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center.