Number of vaccinated citizens in Uzbekistan passes 3 million

Some 79,079 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on June 24, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that 49,677 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 14,836 people - the second dose, and 14,566 people received the third dose. The total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan amounted to 3,114,863.

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated citizens on June 24 was noted in Namangan region (15,497 people), followed by Fergana region (9,837) and Samarkand region (6,804).

Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in Namangan (374,330 doses). It is followed by Fergana region (362,002) and Andijan (351,600) region.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (subway, railway, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

