WTO propose to establish Trade Policy Competence Center in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. The World Trade Organization (WTO) proposed to establish a Trade Policy Competence Center in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This was revealed during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Director General of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the practical measures being taken for Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO.

Both officials noted that previous meetings of the Working Group have been held in a short period of time, active negotiations with member countries are underway, discussion has begun on the terms of support for agriculture, and work continues on harmonizing national legislation with the norms and rules of the Organization.

The sides also discussed establishing cooperation in the development of the green economy, e-commerce, and increasing exports of digital services. They paid attention to improving the capacity of Uzbek experts in international trade regulation.

At the end of the meeting, the director general of the WTO expressed support for Uzbekistan's efforts to join the Organization.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan applied for membership in the World Trade Organization right after its establishment in 1994. After the 3rd meeting of the working group in 2005, the process was suspended for 15 years, and only in 2020 the 4th meeting was held.