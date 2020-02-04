China OKs Iran to send plane to bring back its students in Wuhan

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb. 4

The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran will take action to bring back other Iranian nationals in China at the request of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and approval of Ministry of Health, the Iran Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports via ILNA.

“After a meeting between various agencies and ministries last Thursday, we decided to halt the Mahan Airlines flights to and from China, and we have suspended all flights,” said Eslami.

“Of course, these students are currently quarantined in Wuhan City,” said the official.

He went on to announce that the Chinese government has allowed Iran to fly into Wuhan airport to bring back Iranian students.

“The flight includes a medical team, and passengers must stay in quarantine in accordance with the Ministry of Health standards,” he added.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December of 2019 and since then more than 400 people have died, while over 600 have managed to recover. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems. The virus is spreading at a rapid pace, however the recovery rate for the infected has increased recently.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden, Finland.

