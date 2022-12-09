Iranian people not fooled by freedom slogans - Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that the Iranian people are not deceived by slogans of freedom, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Those who try to sow discord among the people through beautiful words have to be identified, President Raisi said in Robat Karim, a city in southwest Tehran, while addressing a number of people here.

The president visited Robat Karim this morning following his cabinet’s plan to review the situation of the projects in progress across Tehran.