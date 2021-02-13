Iran produces over 18.7mn tons of steel ingot in 10 months

More than 18.7 million tons of steel ingot was produced in the country in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021), Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to the statistical tables, 18,750,185 tons of steel ingot was produced by steel production units, affiliated to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) as well as major industrial and mineral companies, registering a seven percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, 1,681,192 tons of steel ingot was produced in the Iranian month of Dey in the current year (from Dec. 21 to Jan. 19), showing a four percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In addition, 12,145,073 tons of steel products was produced in the first 10 months of the current year, showing a two percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.