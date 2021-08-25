Iran opens first Aviation Industry Research Institute

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 25

Trend:

The first aviation industry research institute of Iran was established with the approval of the Higher Education Development and Planning Council, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The first aviation industry research institute includes three research groups of “Management of knowledge development and technology of design and construction of commercial aircraft”; “Management of knowledge development and technology of aircraft maintenance MRO” and “Management of knowledge development and technology of aviation and airport".

Previously, the Iran Atmospheric Science and Meteorological Research Center (ASMERC) included 3 research institutes of "Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences" in Tehran, "Climatology and Climate Change" in Mashhad, "Meteorology and Agriculture" in Ilam in 14 different research groups.