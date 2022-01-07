Iran FM: Talks in Vienna proceeding in right direction

Iran’s initiatives brought the talks back on track in a constructive atmosphere and the talks in Vienna are proceeding in the right direction, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It is now up to the Western side to show good faith and commitment for a good deal," the Iranian foreign minister tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Amirabdollahian said that a good agreement in the eighth round of the Vienna is possible if the Western parties show serious will.

"We want the lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran by Trump, especially those contrary to the nuclear agreement," Amirabdollahian said.

Amirabdollahian further said that "we want guarantees that include not imposing new sanctions and not returning the current sanctions after they are lifted".

The Iranian foreign minister regarded Iran's oil exports and access to its revenues as among these guarantees.

He also said that there is currently an informal exchange of messages with the Americans in Vienna with the aim of facilitating negotiations.

"We hear good words from the American delegation in Vienna, but it is important to see serious measures," the Iranian foreign minister added.