Protesters in Georgia plan to march to business center

The protest action on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, will resume at 19:00 on June 27 (GMT+4), Trend reports via apsny.ge.

The protesters decided to march to the business center of Chairman of the ruling political party “Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia” Bidzina Ivanishvili.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi. They followed the visit of the Russian delegation led by the deputy of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The authorities fulfilled the previous demands of the protesters including the resignation of Chairman of parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, extraordinary parliamentary elections and the release of all those detained during the rally on June 20.

Protesters say that they will not stop actions until the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakhariya.

By this time, car traffic has been restored on Rustaveli Avenue. Representatives of law enforcement bodies continue staying in this area.

