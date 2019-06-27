Protesters in Georgia plan to march to business center

27 June 2019 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The protest action on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, will resume at 19:00 on June 27 (GMT+4), Trend reports via apsny.ge.

The protesters decided to march to the business center of Chairman of the ruling political party “Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia” Bidzina Ivanishvili.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi. They followed the visit of the Russian delegation led by the deputy of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The authorities fulfilled the previous demands of the protesters including the resignation of Chairman of parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, extraordinary parliamentary elections and the release of all those detained during the rally on June 20.

Protesters say that they will not stop actions until the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakhariya.

By this time, car traffic has been restored on Rustaveli Avenue. Representatives of law enforcement bodies continue staying in this area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Plant for production of construction materials opens in Georgia's Akhaltsikhe
Economy 15:33
Georgia working to create Tbilisi's 3D map
ICT 14:47
Tourism revenues in Georgia increase
Tourism 12:21
Direct flight to open between Finland and Georgia
Economy 11:36
Tbilisi protests: detained get released, another rally held
Georgia 10:33
Georgian minister talks co-op with Kazakhstan's Air Astana president
Tourism 10:18
Latest
GM Uzbekistan certifies R3 sedan for Russia
Economy 15:50
Iran foils smuggling attempt of about 7M liters of fuel oil
Business 15:47
Kazakhstan to expand poultry meat manufacturing
Economy 15:37
Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end of 2020
Other News 15:37
Minsk 2019 European Games: Azerbaijani wrestler Mariya Stadnik reaches semifinals
Society 15:35
Uzbekistan to become first importer of Kazakh gasoline
Oil&Gas 15:34
Plant for production of construction materials opens in Georgia's Akhaltsikhe
Economy 15:33
Iran's confidence, challenges for US, and Israeli elections
Commentary 15:27
FAO holds regional planning workshop on development of national agricultural export strategies in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan (PHOTO)
Business 15:14