Illegal logging recorded in 10 Georgian regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian State Sub-Agency Department of Environmental Supervision has recorded 161 cases of illegal logging and transportation of timber throughout the country in April 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of 161 cases, three may be criminally prosecutable, said the agency.

Illegal logging and transportation of timber were recorded in 10 regions including Kakheti – 80 cases; Imereti – 24 cases; Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 15 cases; Samtskhe-Javakheti – 14 cases; Kartli – 9 cases; Kvemo Kartli – 6 cases; Mtskheta-Mtaineti – 5 cases; Ajara – 5 cases; Guria – 2 cases; Racha-Lechkhumi and Lower Svaneti – 1 case in each.

In total, the agency recorded 209 cubic meters of illegally extracted timber in April.

The agency reports that 10 cases of violating technical regulations at sawmills were recorded in April 2020 throughout Georgia.

