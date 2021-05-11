Georgia likely to receive Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in July

Georgia expects to receive the Novavax and Johnson Johnson Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX platform in July, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“We will be able to mobilize additional doses of Sinopharm in a short time. We have the Sinovac vaccine and expect Novavax and Johnson&Johnson Covid-19 jabs from the COVAX platform, presumably in July.

The process is quite active. A daily vaccination number is 5,000. It is a good indicator”, Tamar Gabunia said.