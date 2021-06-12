Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported a total of 794 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 40,667 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 794 new cases 452 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 82

Adjara - 56

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 48

Shida Kartli - 47

Kvemo Kartli - 43

Kakheti - 42

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 13

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 6

Racha Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3

Guria - 2

Meanwhile, 498 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Georgia and 22 infected patients have died.

As of now the number of total confirmed cases of the coronavirus stand at 353,443, including 338,318 recoveries, 5,034 deaths and 10,065 active cases.

---

