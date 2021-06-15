18 cases of Covid Indian strain confirmed in Georgia - NCDC

The so-called Indian version of Covid-19 continues to spread in Georgia. According to Paata Imnadze, Deputy Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), there are 18 cases of Covid Indian strain confirmed in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The Delta strain leads in many countries. The number of this version cases also increases in Georgia. This is mainly linked to our citizens returning from different countries. Eighteen such cases have been confirmed to date,” said Paata Imnadze.