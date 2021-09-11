Georgian gov't to invest 2,5 billion GEL in local production, PM says

The Georgian government plans to invest 2,5 billion GEL in local production in the coming years to gradually become a self-sufficient country, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Saturday while presenting Georgian Dream Borjomi mayoral candidate Otar Arbolishvili, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Moreover, seven billion GEL will be invested in agriculture as the key to overcome poverty lies in this area, PM Garibashvili noted.

The state will also spend 32 billion GEL in infrastructure “so that the regions develop equally, in line with the European standards,” the Prime Minister stated.