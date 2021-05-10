Global COVID-19 cases, deaths reach plateau - WHO

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has reached "an unacceptably high plateau", with more than 5.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 90,000 deaths last week, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Globally, we are now seeing a plateauing in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions," he said. "But it’s an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported COVID-19 cases and almost 90,000 deaths last week.".