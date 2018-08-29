Greek passenger ferry docks at Piraeus after fire; no injuries reported

29 August 2018 08:54 (UTC+04:00)

A passenger ferry with 1,016 people onboard arrived at the port of Piraeus in the early hours on Wednesday after it reported a fire while en route to Chania, on the island of Crete, and was forced to return, the Greek coast guard said, Reuters reports.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, a coast guard official told Reuters.

The Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying 875 passengers and 141 crew, was sailing off the island of Hydra when it notified the coast guard around midnight (2100 GMT) that a car parking compartment had caught fire.

The ferry has docked in Piraeus and passengers are leaving the vessel, the official said.

A Reuters witness saw passengers in lifejackets walking down a sideway stair, while fumes were still coming out of the ship. Firefighters were deployed at the pier.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tsipras reshuffles cabinet, key portfolios unchanged
Europe 00:58
Over 70% of territories along TAP reinstated (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 28 August 15:35
Uzbekistan, Greece may launch direct flights
Tourism 24 August 15:53
US sanctions on Iran may affect Greek oil tankers
Economy news 15 August 15:51
IGB talks on agreements to be signed in next few months (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15 August 07:00
Exemption decision adopted on IGB
Oil&Gas 14 August 15:36
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 29
Economy news 10:01
Kazakhstan's budget recalculated at 350 tenge per US dollar
Kazakhstan 10:00
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 29
Business 09:56
EBRD sets new date for consideration of loan for environmental project in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:55
Japanese manufacturers interested in establishing JVs in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 89 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Price rise expected in Baku's secondary housing market, says expert
Economy news 09:33
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows
Economy news 09:23
Azerbaijan expands supply of fish products to Customs Union countries
Economy news 09:21