7 rockets fired from Gaza at Jerusalem area: Israeli military

Militants in the Gaza Strip fired seven rockets at the Jerusalem area on Monday, as violence between Israelis and Palestinians was spiralling up, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that air raid sirens were heard in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, a suburb of Jerusalem, as "seven rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip."

One of the rockets was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, the army said, without elaborating on the other rockets.

At least one rocket fell in the Jerusalem area, according to a statement issued by the Israeli police.

Israel's Army Radio reported that a rocket hit a house in Beit Nekofa, a Jewish community west of Jerusalem.

The municipality of Beit Shemesh called on residents to stay indoors or in shelters.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.