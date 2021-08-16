Israel’s active COVID cases pass 50,000, just 2 months after they hovered at 200

The number of serious COVID-19 cases in Israel fell slightly overnight amid hopes that the effect of the third vaccine booster given to older Israelis was beginning to be seen, Trend reports with reference to The Times of Israel. Meanwhile, active cases in the country rose to over 50,000 after standing at around 200 just two months ago.

Health Ministry data showed there were 531 patients in serious condition, a drop of 7 since midnight. Of the seriously ill, 94 were on ventilators. In total, there were 908 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said the rate of serious cases was far higher among unvaccinated Israelis aged 60-plus, who constituted 151.5 people per 100,000 in serious condition on Monday; among the vaccinated the figure was 19.3, and among the partially vaccinated 40.9.

There were 5,083 new infections recorded on Sunday with a further 2,618 cases diagnosed since midnight, taking the number of active cases in the country to 50,693.

The ministry said that 85,503 people were tested on Sunday, with the positivity rate showing a further rise to 6.07 percent — the highest level since February.