Israeli PM intends to halt judicial reform (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the head of the Israeli government coalition after a meeting with faction leaders that he intends to halt judicial reform, Trend reports via Israeli media.

Earlier, Finance Minister and leader of the government's Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, said he would not continue to object to the temporary suspension of judicial reform.

Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister and leader of the Jewish Power party Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to break up the coalition if there is a pause in reforming the judiciary.

The PM's official statement was scheduled for 10:00 (GMT+3) but is still being postponed.