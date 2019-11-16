Canadian National Railway to cut management and union jobs

16 November 2019 02:24 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian National Railway said on Friday it would cut management and union jobs, as the largest Canadian railroad operator grapples with an economic slowdown, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The company will lay off 1,600 employees in the United States and Canada, according to a report here by the Globe and Mail.

The announcement comes amid declining freight volumes as trade tensions have weighed on the North American economy.

The number of people to be laid off could rise if demand from rail customers continues to decline, the Canadian newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Canadian National Railway spokesman said the action, which includes sending some of its employees on temporary leave, has already begun across its network.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Canada pension fund Caisse CEO Sabia to step down for university role
Other News 13 November 00:16
Canada's Trudeau to seek formal backing for minority government
Other News 12 November 22:32
Railway construction in Turkey’s Gaziantep province nearing completion
Turkey 12 November 16:53
3 killed in Canada home fire
Other News 10 November 05:21
Zenith Energy intends to acquire Norwegian oil & gas company
Oil&Gas 4 November 15:35
Trudeau says new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 20
World 24 October 06:55
Latest
Kenyan president urges African leaders to invest in youth to spur development
Other News 01:53
China envoy threatens to ban Swedish minister over Gui Minhai award
Europe 00:48
US border patrol agent shoots russian citizen in Arizona
US 00:35
2 injured after quake hits Indonesia
Other News 00:00
Overpass collapses on expressway in Brazil
Other News 15 November 23:33
UN agency says extreme poverty, inequality remain Africa's top challenges
Other News 15 November 22:54
UN chief sends personal envoy to Bolivia amid political uncertainties
Europe 15 November 22:43
Spanish king pays courtesy visit to Raul Castro
Europe 15 November 22:33
Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
US 15 November 22:03