F.W. de Klerk, South African president who oversaw end of apartheid, dies at 85

South Africa's last white president, Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk, died on Thursday leaving a final apology via video for crimes against other ethnic groups during decades of apartheid, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and the hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to Black, Brown and Indians in South Africa," said de Klerk, who had previously expressed regret several times for the 1948-91 policy.

De Klerk died aged 85 after a battle with cancer.

He won praise worldwide for his role in scrapping apartheid and shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela in 1993. The following year Mandela won South Africa's first multi-racial elections with his African National Congress (ANC).