S.Korea reports 4,207 more COVID-19 cases, Omicron cases rise to 445

South Korea reported 4,207 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 611,670, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was sharply down from 5,419 in the previous day owing to fewer virus tests over the weekend, falling below 5,000 in 20 days since Dec. 7.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,466 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,160 and 227 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,272, or 30.8 percent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 445, including 181 imported cases and 264 local transmissions, up 69 from the prior day.

Eighty-two cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 16,907.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,078, down three from the previous day.

Fifty-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,300. The total fatality rate was 0.87 percent.