Rostec to create Russian management system for nuclear, oil and gas facilities in 2018

30 March 2018 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

Rostec is going to bring an automated process control system for nuclear power facilities and the oil and gas industry to the market in the fall of 2018, a representative of Rostec told TASS.

The system will use exclusively Russian hardware platforms and software, which will guarantee a high level of system protection against hackers and unauthorized interventions in the work of strategically important enterprises. "The design stage of the automated control system will last until August, it will enter the market in the fall of 2018 with an introduction of 4 months," the source said.

According to the state corporation, today the Russian market is dominated by automated process control systems made by foreign companies, in particular, Japanese Yokogawa, German Siemens, Swedish ABB, French Schneider Electric. Russian manufacturers at the same time produce software, or hardware based on imported equipment.

The system is designed for remote control of various physical processes in the production, increasing its efficiency. The system includes actuators, industrial logic controllers, computers and special software.

Azernews Newspaper
