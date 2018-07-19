Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran positive about holding trilateral summit

19 July 2018 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

The heads of Russia, Iran and Turkey Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Erdogan are positive about the possibility of holding a trilateral summit, but its terms have not yet been determined, the Aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said, RIA Novosti reported.

"This issue is on the agenda, the leaders have already discussed this opportunity and there is a positive attitude to this idea in all three countries," Ushakov told reporters.

He noted that, the specific dates of implementation of the summit are still unknown.

