Russia continues analyzing situation around possible Putin-Biden summit — Kremlin

The Russian side continues to analyze the situation before giving its official consent to a possible summit of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday, Trend reports.

"We continue to analyze the situation," he said.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said earlier on Friday that a possible Putin-Biden summit would help ease tension between Moscow and Washington. She noted however that the sides had not yet officially confirmed any agreement on the summit’s organization, its date and venue.

Meanwhile, Biden said on Tuesday he was looking at meeting with Putin during his visit to Europe in June.

On April 13, Putin and Biden had their second telephone conversation since Biden took the presidential office. The White House said after the phone call that Biden had suggested a summit meeting be organized in a third country within months. Later, Biden explained he had suggested a meeting be held in the coming summer in Europe, when he comes to Europe to attend the Group of Seven and NATO summits in mid-June. The G7 summit will be held in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Cornwall, the UK, on June 11-13, and a NATO summit is scheduled for June 14 in Brussels.