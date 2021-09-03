Some 45.4 million Russians receive at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine — deputy PM

Around 45.4 million people in Russia have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and 38.5 million have received both shots, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"When you ask when we can reach it (herd immunity) - it depends entirely on all of us. We hope it will be in the autumn. Today, the number of those vaccinated with one vaccine component in Russia is 45.4 million and 38.5 million have completed the full cycle of vaccination," she said, adding that herd immunity will be reached when some 80% of Russia’s population are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from it.

"To be calm and to return to normal life, we must have 80% [of either vaccinated or recovered]. It is a big figure - slightly more than 90 million people. I cited the figure of 45 and something [million those of vaccinated with at least one dose], but I did not say how many people have had the disease - it is published officially and changes daily," Golikova noted.

According to the latest statistics, more than 6.9 million Russians have had COVID-19.