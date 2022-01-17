Russia documents 30,726 daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since December 10

Russia has registered 30,726 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,834,260 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The absolute growth of new infections is the highest since December 10, 2021. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.28%.

In the past 24-hour period, 7,529 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 4,132 new infections in St. Petersburg and 3,388 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 718 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region, 539 cases - in the Rostov Region, and 537 new cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 633,899 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.