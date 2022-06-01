NPP construction in Egypt to start in first half of July

The official start of construction of the Egypt’s first El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is scheduled in the first half of July, First Deputy CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexander Lokshin told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The formal date is July 11. Probably, a day earlier or a day later. [July] 11 is as scheduled," Lokshin said.

"All the possible and, as I can say, impossible situations, including related to developments at the Fukushima [NPP] were addressed" in the NPP project, he noted. "I believe nothing can match this project in terms of safety," the top manager added.

Moscow and Cairo signed the agreement on NPP construction in November 2015.