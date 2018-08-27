Turkey detains about 200 illegal migrants

27 August 2018 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Coast Guard Command of Turkey has detained 183 illegal migrants in Turkey’s Izmir province, the Coast Guard Command said in a message.

The detainees were planning to illegally cross into Europe, according to the message.

“There are citizens of Syria, Palestine and Iraq among the detainees,” the message said.

All detainees will be deported from Turkey.

Last time the Coast Guard Command of Turkey detained 45 illegal migrants in Turkey’s Aydin province.

---

