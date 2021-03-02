Parliament head to support all joint efforts for new constitution

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Shentop stated that he will support joint will and efforts for the preparation of a new constitution as the head of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“I believe that the discussion should be made not on the sections of the constitution but on the whole. Everyone should put forth their view in coherence. The issues on which there is consensus or disagreement should be determined. A formula to materialize the new constitution can be found,” Şentop pointed out, saying that there is no need for a referendum on agreed-on issues.

“The people have given Parliament the authority to make a constitution under the condition of having the majority,” he stated. “On issues where disagreement exists, we can refer to our people, who have the final say.”

He indicated that creating a new constitution had been the responsibility of politics for a long time and that the Constitutional Reconciliation Commission, established in 2011, had been working on this for more than two years.

Indicating that the presidential system has strengthened and stabilized the executive branch, Shentop said, “It also provides a result in which the main function of the legislative branch, lawmaking and control mechanisms, can be executed stronger.”

Shentop also stated that the bylaw must be changed in Parliament in the new system and be adapted to it, though this does not mean rewriting the bylaw completely.

This would create more active commissions while increasing the productive capabilities of deputies, he added.

“I believe that a new bylaw coherent with the new system and similar amendments will enhance the workflow and performance of Parliament,” he said.