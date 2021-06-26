Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey soars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

As many as 18,819 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in May 2021, which is 15 times more compared to May 2020, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

Accordingly, the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in the mentioned month amounted to 2.01 percent, said the ministry.

As the ministry stated, from January through May, 91,609 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey, which is 26.46 percent less compared to the same period of 2020,.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in the first 5 months of this year made up 2.49 percent, the report said.

According to the ministry, the number of tourists who visited Turkey during May 2021 surged 30 times as compared to the same month of last year.

Around 3.68 million tourists visited Turkey from January through May 2021, which is 14.27 percent less compared to the same period of 2020.