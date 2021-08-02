Turkey reports 20,890 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday registered 20,890 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,747,935, according to its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 96 to 51,428, while 5,539 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 251,224 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 41.03 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 27.41 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 73.37 million doses including third booster jabs.