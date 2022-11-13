Fahrettin Altun calls on media to refer to official data in connection with explosion in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Head of the Turkish Presidential Administration's Communications Department Fahrettin Altun urged the media to refer to official data in connection with the explosion in the center of Istanbul, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"All institutions and organizations of our state are conducting a thorough and effective investigation of the incident in Istanbul. We call on the media to be responsible, not to disseminate misinformation content and to rely on the statements of the relevant government authorities," Altun said.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Turkish Istanbul.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 53 people were injured.