5.9-magnitude earthquake registered in Marmara Sea near Istanbul

A tremor with the magnitude of 5.9 was registered in the Marmara Sea area near Istanbul at 04:08 local time, Türkiye’s emergency situations department said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing DHA.

The epicenter was located at the depth of 6.8 kilometers. The tremor was felt in many regions in central and northwestern Türkiye.

Faruk Ozlu, the mayor of the Turkish city of Duzce where the epicenter was located, said no casualties have been reported.

"It was a powerful tremor, we all felt it. All residents of the province rushed outdoors. Electricity supplies have been cut everywhere. According to our preliminary information, there have been no casualties. Other consequences are now being assessed," he told Türkiye’s NTV television.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed the information in a Twitter post shortly after.