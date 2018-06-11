Four teens shot at graduation party in U.S. state of North Carolina

11 June 2018 06:22 (UTC+04:00)

A graduation party in the U.S. state of North Carolina was turned into a tragedy Sunday after four teens were shot in a quarrel, local media reported.

The incident occurred at a private party attended by around 200 people in the city of Kannapolis. As the party continued in the early hours of Sunday, an argument broke out in the parking lot, leading to the shooting.

Four teens suffered non-life threatening wounds after the shooter fired at the crowd, according to local authorities.

Local authorities have yet to identify the shooter and are calling for leads from witnesses.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kim Jong-un invites Trump to Pyongyang for second round of summit
US 07:42
Daughter of US envoy to Russia apologizes for calling Trump, Kim "Dictators"
US 05:12
US F-15 fighter jet crashes into sea off Okinawa
World 03:50
EU will act against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum: Merkel
Europe 01:30
Germany accuses Trump of destroying trust with G7 tweets
US 00:17
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 9 June 19:29
Putin expects dialogue with Trump to be constructive
Russia 9 June 09:43
One US soldier killed, 4 others injured in Somalia
US 9 June 05:45
US Challenging rules-based international order: EU president Tusk
Europe 9 June 03:18
Uzbekistan to develop ties with US, China regardless of their own relations
Commentary 8 June 17:31
US Embassy Uzbekistan announces tender on spare parts
Tenders 8 June 17:11
Oil prices fall on dip in China demand, surging U.S. output
Oil&Gas 8 June 12:44
US exploring opportunities to participate in investment projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 7 June 10:11
China says it does not want US trade frictions to escalate
China 7 June 08:23
US stocks close higher as financial shares rally
Economy news 7 June 02:15
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions
Europe 5 June 17:54
OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Armenia
Armenia 5 June 12:00
Mayor of Washington signs proclamation in connection with centennial of ADR (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 09:44