Four teens shot at graduation party in U.S. state of North Carolina

A graduation party in the U.S. state of North Carolina was turned into a tragedy Sunday after four teens were shot in a quarrel, local media reported.

The incident occurred at a private party attended by around 200 people in the city of Kannapolis. As the party continued in the early hours of Sunday, an argument broke out in the parking lot, leading to the shooting.

Four teens suffered non-life threatening wounds after the shooter fired at the crowd, according to local authorities.

Local authorities have yet to identify the shooter and are calling for leads from witnesses.

