Pelosi Says US House to Convene Wednesday for Impeachment Vote Against Trump

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to members of the House of Representatives said they will convene Wednesday morning to vote on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"When the House convenes to take the impeachment vote tomorrow morning, I urge each of you to join me on the Floor", Pelosi said in the letter on Tuesday. "Our constituents look to us to be respectful of the Constitution and Defenders of our Democracy, and to proceed in a manner worthy of our oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States".

"Tomorrow the House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States", Pelosi stressed.

Earlier in the day, Trump accused Pelosi of declaring open war on democracy in the United States by proceeding with the impeachment process against him.

"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy", Trump said in the letter on Tuesday.

Trump also denounced the two articles of impeachment passed in the US House Judiciary Committee that accuse him of abusing power and obstructing Congress.

In September, House Democrats started an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe for corruption his political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign - Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly said the impeachment inquiry was a sham and another political witch hunt by Democrats.

If the House of Representatives impeaches Trump, he will face a trial in the Republican-majority Senate.

