Pelosi Says US House to Convene Wednesday for Impeachment Vote Against Trump

18 December 2019 04:05 (UTC+04:00)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to members of the House of Representatives said they will convene Wednesday morning to vote on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"When the House convenes to take the impeachment vote tomorrow morning, I urge each of you to join me on the Floor", Pelosi said in the letter on Tuesday. "Our constituents look to us to be respectful of the Constitution and Defenders of our Democracy, and to proceed in a manner worthy of our oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States".

"Tomorrow the House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States", Pelosi stressed.

Earlier in the day, Trump accused Pelosi of declaring open war on democracy in the United States by proceeding with the impeachment process against him.

"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy", Trump said in the letter on Tuesday.

Trump also denounced the two articles of impeachment passed in the US House Judiciary Committee that accuse him of abusing power and obstructing Congress.

In September, House Democrats started an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe for corruption his political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign - Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly said the impeachment inquiry was a sham and another political witch hunt by Democrats.

If the House of Representatives impeaches Trump, he will face a trial in the Republican-majority Senate.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump accuses Democrats of 'attempted coup' on eve of impeachment vote
US 01:24
Mexico, U.S. seek to dispel tension over labor tweak to trade deal
Other News 17 December 01:32
Boeing suppliers bracing for temporary halt in 737 MAX output
US 16 December 22:32
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on some U.S. goods
China 15 December 13:51
US Intends to Announce Withdrawal of 4,000 Troops From Afghanistan Next Week
Other News 15 December 08:40
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to shield financial records
US 14 December 05:50
Latest
Syrian army repels militants’ attacks in Idlib and Aleppo
Arab World 02:42
President Ilham Aliyev hosted official reception in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (PHOTO)
Politics 01:51
Trump accuses Democrats of 'attempted coup' on eve of impeachment vote
US 01:24
Putin, Macron phone call stresses importance of coordination, fighting terrorism
Europe 00:28
Putin notes need for further anti-terror efforts in Syria in phone call with Erdogan
Russia 17 December 23:35
France launches procedure for 5G licenses
Europe 17 December 22:54
Three men suspected of plotting terrorist attack at Christmas market in Vienna
Europe 17 December 21:27
Iran’s Jask county to turn into oil refining city and oil terminal
Oil&Gas 17 December 20:58
Azerbaijani heating supply operator to buy electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 17 December 20:56