Azerbaijani minister talks about ongoing rapid construction of Horadiz-Agband railway, Fuzuli airport

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Ahmadbayli - Horadiz - Minjivan - Agband highway, the Horadiz - Agband railway and the Fuzuli airport are being rapidly constructed, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev said.

Nabiyev made the remark during his visit to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

"Relevant Turkish companies are involved in these processes in accordance with the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," the minister added.

The minister stressed that "our Turkish brothers were always near during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war" and today the experience of the Turkish specialists is being applied in the liberated Azerbaijani lands.

"The restoration of these territories is beneficial not only for our country, but for the entire region as a whole," the minister stressed.

The visit of Nabiyev and Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation began on May 31.

The sides visited Fuzuli and Khojavend districts to review the infrastructure projects, the implementation of which has begun in the territories liberated from the occupation.

