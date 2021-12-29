Azerbaijan to increase excise tax on cigarettes (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving changes to the Tax Code on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the excise tax rate on cigarettes will be increased from January 1, 2022.

The decree will come into force on January 1, 2022.

The excise rate on cigarettes and cigarette substitutes will be increased from 35 manat ($20) to 38.5 manat ($22.6) per 1,000 pieces.

It is also proposed to increase the excise rate from 12.9 manat ($7.6) to 14 manat ($8) for 1,000 pieces of tobacco and tobacco products which are consumed as a result of heating (steam).